Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned against diesel powered school buses in Seattle on Wednesday, claiming they hurt children.

“Today, 95 percent of our school buses are fueled with diesel fuel, which contributes to very serious conditions that are about health and about the ability to learn,” she said during her remarks, referring to the pollution caused by school buses.

The vice president spoke about school buses at an event in Seattle, promoting President Joe Biden’s attempt to replace diesel powered school buses with electric ones.

Despite her criticism, Harris spoke warmly about her memories of the traditional yellow school bus.

“Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right?” she asked the audience encouraging them to raise their hands if they had similar happy memories of traveling on the bus to school.

