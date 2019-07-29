FOX NEWS:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., backtracked on her support for decriminalizing illegal border crossing, then immediately reversed course and said she was in favor of it.

Harris was among the Democrats who raised their hands during a June debate when asked if they were in favor of decriminalization. But when Megan McCain asked her about this directly on “The View,” Harris denied it, only to immediately contradict herself.

“That is not correct, I’m not in favor of decriminalizing or not having consequence for, let me be very clear, we have to have a secure border, but I am in favor of saying that we’re not going to treat people who are undocumented cross the border as criminals, that is correct, that is correct,” Harris said Friday.

Aiming to clear up any confusion, McCain said, “I believe that if someone crosses over the border illegally, it’s illegal. And you would decriminalize it.”

Harris confirmed this, saying, “I would not make it a crime punishable by jail. It should be a civil enforcement issue but not a criminal enforcement issue.”