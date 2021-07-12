PJ Media:

Add rural America to the list of places Kamala Harris hasn’t been, along with Europe and the parts of the border that are actually in crisis.

Harris sat with Soledad O’Brien for a softball interview and couldn’t even handle the slow pitch.

Kamala Harris absurdly says it’s “almost impossible” for rural Americans to photocopy their ID pic.twitter.com/J94IuGBFLv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2021

I’m not sure any amount of media training can fix this.

There are lots of bad arguments against voter ID, which enjoys the support of 4 out of every 5 Americans. Harris’s argument that people who live in rural areas find it “almost impossible” to photocopy their ID to prove who they are may just be the dumbest of all of them. It’s roughly 20 years behind the times and wildly out of touch.

Harris mentions Kinkos and says they’re not accessible in rural America. Kinkos doesn’t even exist anymore and hasn’t for several years. They’re called FedEx Office now.

But rural Americans (is that going to become a protected class now?) have access to these things called “smartphones,” which they can use to scan and send their IDs if they need to. They also have access to these things called “scanners,” “printers,” and these amazing devices that can scan, print, and even digitally transmit information wirelessly. It’s like magic, really.

Rural Americans also have this amazing communications tech called “email.” They also have various means of getting their information from where it is to where it needs to be — in physical form! There’s even a whole government service dedicated to moving physical pieces of paper and even packages from place to place called the “U.S. Postal Service.” We truly live in an age of miracle and wonder.

More at PJ Media