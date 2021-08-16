Breitbart:

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed a “key role” in the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, but she has yet to make a public statement upon the Taliban overrunning Kabul Sunday.

Harris confirmed to CNN’s Dana Bash that she was the “last person in the room” before President Joe Biden decided to remove all troops from Afghanistan.

“Were you the last person in the room?” Bash asked Harris.

“Yes,” Harris responded.

Bash pressed with another question, “And you feel comfortable?”

“I do,” she responded.

“This is a president who has an extraordinary amount of courage,” she said about decision to withdraw. “He is someone, who I have seen over and over again, make decisions based on what he truly believes… is the right thing to do.”

Biden “is acutely aware that it may not be politically popular, or advantageous for him personally; it’s really something to see,” Harris continued. “I have seen him over and over again make decisions based exactly on what he believes is right.”

But now that the country has fallen into the hands of Taliban terrorists, many are noticing Harris’ absence from taking responsibility for her “key role.”

Fox News titled a headline, “President Biden, VP Harris avoid the cameras as Kabul falls to Taliban,” noting that Harris has “avoided appearing on camera as Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban on Saturday and Sunday.”

More at Breitbart