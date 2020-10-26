Biz Pac Review:



She cackles, squirms, and tries to weasel out of the truth

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris apparently finds it laughable that there are concerns about her bringing a “socialist or progressive perspective” to the White House if elected.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee responded with a laugh and non-answer when asked about her liberal views during an interview with CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell. Harris burst into laughter in the “60 Minutes” segment when confronted over her far-left record, providing no real answer but opting instead to blame Vice President Mike Pence for making up the claim.

“You’re considered the most liberal United States senator,” O’Donnell told Harris in the interview that aired Sunday.

“I, somebody, said that, and actually it was Mike Pence on the debate stage,” the California Democrat replied with a shrug, inexplicably breaking into laughter.

Read more at Biz Pac Review