Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to visit the border amid the burgeoning crisis there. But her children’s book will be given to unaccompanied minors as they are housed in shelters after illegally crossing the U.S. border.

Illegal immigrant children who are being staged in a new shelter located in Long Beach, CA will reportedly receive a copy of Harris’ 2019 children’s book, “Superheroes are Everywhere” in their welcome packages. The PR move is ostensibly meant to normalize the situation and paint the Biden administration as caring for these unaccompanied minors. Thousands of children are still being packed into facilities for prolonged periods of time.

“Whenever there’s trouble, superheroes show up just in time,” Harris says in her book.

In March, border czar Roberta Jacobson admitted that the administration’s messaging to illegal immigrants has been inconsistent and has contributed to the surge across the border.

Harris visited a bookstore in New Hampshire on Friday and gave a speech on workforce training initiatives.

She refused to take any questions from the press while she was there. Harris reportedly did not address the border crisis.

It has been more than 30 days since Harris was tapped by President Biden to lead the response concerning the crisis but she has yet to visit the border or even hold a press conference on the issue. The administration now claims that she will address the “root causes” that are causing illegal immigrants and unaccompanied minors to come into the country, but not the actual surge itself.

