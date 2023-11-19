Kamala Harris admits she and Joe Biden will need to ‘earn’ re-election as president’s approval rating sinks to record low of just 40%

Kamala Harris is realistic about the prospects that she and President Joe Biden will need to ‘earn’ the nomination and their reelection campaign for 2024.It comes amid new polling that shows Biden’s approval has dropped to a new all-time-low of 40 percent. The vice president flew to South Carolina on November 10 to file for her and Biden to appear on the state’s Democratic primary election ballot as the President continues to brush-off concerns about his dismal polling.’We’re going to have to earn our reelect, there’s no doubt about it,’ Harris told CNN after spending about an hour in South Carolina to officially file Biden for the Democratic presidential primary there.Harris’ visit this month comes as Democrats moved to establish South Carolina as the first-in-the-nation primary election state – in a major snub to New Hampshire and Iowa, which historically are the first and second primary contest states.

