Kamala Harris Accused of Posting Fake ‘Christmas’ Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Day posted a seemingly down-to-earth photo of her and husband Doug Emhoff preparing a festive dinner in their kitchen.

“Merry Christmas to all. May your day be filled with love, family, and good food. P.S. We are making Christmas beef Wellington,” the post said, which appeared on her personal account.

The photo was posted about 1:30 p.m. EST, when many families were making Christmas dinner.

However, a digital clock in the background of the photo said it was around 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Critics of Harris mocked her for posting a “fake” Christmas photo, while defenders of Harris argued they were preparing it the day before.

The “Christmas” photo came after she had posted an earlier photo on Christmas Eve, but did not use the word “Christmas.”

READ MORE