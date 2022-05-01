Breitbart

A Florida K-9 used his skills to help in a major drug bust recently in Hernando County, and citizens are praising his efforts. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said this week the bust took place on Tuesday when a trooper pulled over a Jeep Grand Cherokee on I-75 with a fraudulent Arizona license plate, WFLA reported. Troopers also learned the driver was unlicensed, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles noted in a social media post. However, it was not long before K-9 Titan sniffed out 5.5 pounds of heroin that was worth $693,000. “Both occupants of the vehicle, 33-year-old Maurilio Garcia-Torres and 19-year-old Ivania Riestra-Garcia were determined to be undocumented aliens from Mexico,” the WFLA report said. The pair was arrested, transported to the Hernando County Jail, and charged with heroin trafficking, distribution of heroin, and possession of a vehicle for drug trafficking.

