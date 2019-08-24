MSN:

A K-9 with the Long Beach Police Department died after being left in his handler’s department-issued vehicle, authorities said Friday.

The police dog, named Ozzy, and the officer were off-duty when the dog was found dead last week. The officer, whom the Police Department is not identifying, reported the dog’s death and an investigation is underway.

Ozzy’s handler found the 6-year-old dog dead in the vehicle at roughly 3:40 p.m. Aug. 14.

“A veterinarian examination of Ozzy and the preliminary results determined the cause of death to be heat-related,” Long Beach police public information officer Arantxa Chavarria said in a statement. “Our K-9 vehicles are outfitted with fail-safe equipment that is meant to generate an alert. At this time, we believe this alert may not have been working.”