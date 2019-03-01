POLITICO:

All bets are now off about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s political survival.

An ethics scandal has plunged Canada’s government into disarray, with the prime minister himself facing unprecedented political peril.

A flood of new details allege Trudeau and several senior government officials repeatedly pressured his former attorney general to drop corruption charges against a large construction company and reach a settlement agreement. Trudeau’s political opponents sent police a letter Thursday requesting an investigation and called for Trudeau’s resignation.

“He can no longer, and in good standing with a clear conscience, lead this nation,” said Conservative Andrew Scheer, who hopes to replace Trudeau.

The prime minister brushed off that request and said Canadians will have a chance to judge him for themselves in an election this fall.

Until recently, his reelection appeared to be nearly a lock. The latest polls now show him slipping into a tight race — and those surveys don’t even capture the latest influx of damaging detail.

“It’s like someone threw the chessboard into the air,” said Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs. “The pieces haven’t landed yet. … This was already a close race. [Trudeau’s Liberals] couldn’t afford to stumble. And, yesterday was much more than a stumble.”