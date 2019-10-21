NEW YORK POST:

Canadians head to the polls Monday to elect a new Parliament as scandal-scarred Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tries to avoid being knocked out of power after one term – as polls predict that his Liberal Party will at least lose its majority.

The Liberals and the Conservatives — led by Andrew Scheer — could be set for a near dead heat in what pundits are calling one of the nation’s closest elections ever.

Neither of the two parties is forecast to garner enough support to secure an absolute majority of seats in Parliament.

Trudeau, the 47-year-old former golden boy, rode the star power of his father, the liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he won in 2015 — but his prospects for another term have been damaged by a combination of scandal and high expectations.

Polls indicate his Liberal Party may have to rely on an opposition party to remain in power. Not in 84 years has a first-term Canadian prime minister with a parliamentary majority lost a bid for re-election.