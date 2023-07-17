Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed the “American right wing” for Canadian Muslims’ opposition to gender ideology and LGBTQ curriculum in K-12 education.

The video was of Trudeau speaking with the Muslim community last week at a Calgary mosque – Baitun Nur Mosque – after hundreds of protesters rallied against gender ideology in schools, chanting, “Leave our kids alone.”

The frustration reached a boiling point after audio surfaced of an Edmonton Public Schools teacher berating Muslim students for skipping school in order to avoid pride events.

“It goes two ways. If you want to be respected for who you are, if you don’t want to suffer prejudice for your religion, your color of skin or whatever, then you better give it back to people who are different from you. That’s how it works,” said the teacher.

A Muslim individual explained to Trudeau where the community was coming from, according to the video. “I ask you, Mr. Prime Minister, please protect our culture, our belief, the sin that you are doing to them.”

READ MORE