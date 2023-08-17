Justin Trudeau and Canada’s Elites Double Down on Poverty-by-Migration

Canada’s supercharged immigration is shrinking wages, hiking house prices, and polarizing national polls, but the nation’s establishment — including the right-of-center party — is demanding more migrants to build more housing in suburban neighborhoods. “I’ll sell off 6,000 federal buildings and thousands of acres of federal lands to build, build, build,” said Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. He said on August 15:

My common sense plan is to require cities [to] permit 15 percent more homebuilding per year or I will pull back their federal grants. Those that beat 15 percent target will get a building bonus. I’ll require every federally funded transit station to have high-density apartments around and even on top … We will remove the gatekeepers and we will build homes that our working-class people can once again afford — just like they could afford eight years ago.

Poilievre did not suggest any reversal of liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plans to import roughly one million permanent and temporary migrants into Canada’s 40 million population, even though the inflow has spiked housing prices and stalled wages for ordinary Canadians. But the consumere conomy stimulus is strongly backed by the nation’s elite investors and landowners, because it adds 10 migrant consumers and renters for every four Canadian high-school graduates each year. “In 2022, Canada’s population grew by more than one million people, a number that included 607,782 non-permanent residents and 437,180 immigrants,” CTV.com reported on August 16.

