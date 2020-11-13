Fox News:

Most Americans aren’t ready to add Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin to Mount Rushmore and destroy the free-market system

Radicals who hoped last week’s election would advance America down the path of socialism have had a rude awakening: most Americans aren’t ready to add Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin to Mount Rushmore and destroy the free-market system that made America the great country it is.

Unfortunately, Joe Biden is now president-elect and will become our nation’s leader Jan. 20, unless a series of long-shot lawsuits by President Trump and his supporters result in a surprise upset. But Biden won the Democratic presidential nomination and the general election by portraying himself as a moderate, not a socialist revolutionary.

And a good chunk of Biden’s votes came from people whose dislike of Trump was a lot stronger than their love for the Democratic presidential nominee or his policies.

But one thing that has become abundantly clear in the wake of the election last week: the growing socialist wing of the Democratic Party took a major hit. The socialists moved so far left that they left millions of voters behind.

Led by self-described socialists Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., (who failed twice to get the Democratic presidential nomination) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the far-far left had high hopes of succeeding in launching the transformation of American society into what they claimed would be a socialist utopia.

Thankfully, that did not happen. The American people did not fall for socialist propaganda and embrace unrealistic, unaffordable and unworkable socialist policies.

That’s a very good thing. Because while socialism promises heaven on Earth, in practice it results in hell on Earth — just ask the suffering people of Cuba, North Korea, Venezuela and other socialist and communist nations. Even Russia and China owe their limited prosperity to capitalist reforms they have introduced. And Eastern European socialist and communist nations ditched the failed systems long ago.

