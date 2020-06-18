News Max:

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas ripped his colleagues for blocking President Donald Trump’s request to end the DACA program.

DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, prevents young people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children from being deported for a period of time. The program was put in place by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

“Today’s decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision,” Thomas wrote in his dissent.

The court ruled 5-4 that the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to cancel DACA did not follow proper procedure.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion, which states that the department does have the ability to cancel the program. The opinion said the court took issue with the reasons the Trump administration gave for eliminating the program.

Read more at News Max