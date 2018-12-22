THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

The Supreme Court issued an order Friday maintaining a blockade of President Trump’s asylum crackdown, preserving the right of anyone who crosses the southern border to demand asylum — even if they enter illegally.

Lower courts had blocked the policy while legal challenges are developing, and the justices, in a 5-4 ruling, declined to stay that blockade.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh dissented, saying they would have granted the stay and allowed the president’s policy to take effect while the cases are being fought.

At issue was a presidential proclamation issued last month, just as the migrant caravan was arriving at the U.S. border.

In signing the proclamation, Mr. Trump triggered a new immigration rule that prevented people who illegally crossed from taking advantage of the generous American asylum process.