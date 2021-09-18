Breitbart

Despite reports of potential violence and beefed up security, including the National Guard and fencing, Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally attracted a few hundred demonstrators and ended without major incidence. Photos and video taken around the Capitol show media and police, many heavily armed and in riot gear, vastly outnumbered protesters, who were gathered in support of defendants detained in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack. The event began with prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the national anthem. “We condemn all violence, political violence,” said Matt Braynard, founder of Look Ahead America and organizer of the rally. “I’m demanding that you all are respectful and obedient to police officers today. In fact, I’d like to start off — can we please have a round of applause to the main police officers?” Then a string of speakers spoke for about 90 minutes and condemned anyone who committed violent acts on January 6, 2021, and called for justice for dozens of people who were arrested in the wake of the riot, many of whom, they said, did not commit violent acts but remain behind bars months later. “[This is] not about President Trump,” Braynard said. “It’s not about President Biden. It’s not about the election. It’s not about what you think happened with the election.”

Read more at Breitbart