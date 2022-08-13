President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) sought “any government and/or Presidential Records” from former President Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House during Monday’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, according to a copy of the search warrant obtained by Breitbart News.

The warrant, approved by Florida Magistrate Bruce Reinhart, included a list of property to be seized in its “Attachment B.”

The warrant’s “Attachment B” authorized FBI agents to take documents and records in violation of three criminal statutes.

“They are: 18 U.S.C. section 793, which deals with defense information; 18 U.S.C. section 1519, which deals with destroying federal documents; and 18 U.S.C. section 2071, which deals with concealing, removing, or damaging federal documents,” Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle reported.

The warrant confirms recent reports that federal authorities were searching Trump’s residence for boxes of White House documents Trump may have brought with him from the White House.

The warrant also authorized the FBI agents to seize “information, including communications in any form, regarding the retrieval, storage, or transmission of national defense information or classified material.”

