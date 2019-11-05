NBC NEWS:

The Justice Department is demanding identifying details about the senior Trump administration official who has written an anonymous book, warning in a letter to the publisher on Monday that the author may be subject to nondisclosure agreements.

The letter, signed by Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt, asked for details or copies of the author’s nondisclosure agreements “or the dates of the author’s service and the agencies where the author was employed, so that we may determine the terms of the author’s nondisclosure agreements and ensure that they have been followed.”

Publication of the book may violate nondisclosure agreements based on the individual’s work or access to classified information, the letter states, “if the author is, in fact, a current or former ‘senior official’ in the Trump administration.”

