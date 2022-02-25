BREITBART:

The Biden Justice Department is ending an initiative aimed at Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft over concerns it created a perception of racism, according to a top official on Wednesday.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen announced during a speech at George Mason University that the department was scrapping its China Initiative, even though an internal review found no indication of racial bias or prejudice.

Olsen said, according to a transcript of his speech:

We have heard concerns from the civil rights community that the ‘China Initiative’ fueled a narrative of intolerance and bias. To many, that narrative suggests that the Justice Department treats people from China or of Chinese descent differently. The rise in anti-Asian hate crime and hate incidents only heightens these concerns. The Department is keenly aware of this threat and is enhancing efforts to combat acts of hate.

He said there were also increasing concerns from the academic and scientific community about research grant fraud cases, which included cases where individuals allegedly did not disclose financial ties to China.

“We have heard that these prosecutions — and the public narrative they create — can lead to a chilling atmosphere for scientists and scholars that damages the scientific enterprise in this country,” Olsen said.

“Safeguarding the integrity and transparency of research institutions is a matter of national security. But so is ensuring that we continue to attract the best and the brightest researchers and scholars to our country from all around the world,” he added.

Although he said the China Initiative was driven by “genuine national security concerns,” by grouping cases under the China Initiative rubric, “We helped give rise to a harmful perception” the Department views those with Chinese ties “differently.”

