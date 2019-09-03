CBS NEWS:

The Justice Department has drafted legislation to expedite the death penalty for individuals found guilty of carrying out mass shootings, according to Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, who spoke with reporters on Air Force Two on Monday.

Short said the vice president’s policy team is working with Attorney General William Barr on the measure, which is expected to be included in the White House package of gun safety proposals to be presented to Congress.

The second mass shooting in Texas in a month took place over the weekend in West Texas, killing seven people and injuring over a dozen more.

President Trump raised the idea of expediting the death penalty for such crimes recently. Just last month following the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio which left over 30 dead, Mr. Trump called on the Justice Department to propose such legislation, so that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders would face the death penalty “quickly” and “decisively,” “without years of delay.”