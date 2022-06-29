Justice Stephen Breyer has informed the White House that his last day on the Supreme Court will be Thursday.

Breyer, who in January announced plans to retire, wrote President Joe Biden that “my retirement from active service … will be effective on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at noon.”

“It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the rule of law,” he wrote in his Wednesday letter.

Breyer, 83, has been an associate justice since 1994, when he was appointed by then-President Bill Clinton. Only Justice Clarence Thomas, who joined the high court in 1991, has served longer among its current members.

Read more at Newsmax