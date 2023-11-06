Just Stop Oil Climate Crazies Smash Glass Protecting 17th Century Painting with Hammers

Two Just Stop Oil activists were arrested after using hammers to smash the glass protecting the Rokeby Venus painting at the National Gallery in London on Monday morning.

The Rokeby Venus by 17th Century Spanish painter Diego Velázquez, which was previously slashed with a meat cleaver by suffragette activist Mary Richardson in 1914, was once again targetted by leftist activists, with two members of the climate extremist group Just Stop Oil using safety hammers to smash the glass protecting the painting.