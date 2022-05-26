StudyFinds.org

New, egg-citing research reports moderate egg consumption may provide a major boost to heart health. Scientists say eating up to one egg daily can increase the amount of heart-healthy metabolites in the blood, thus lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease. As synonymous with breakfast as orange juice, eggs are chock-full of essential nutrients. Despite that, they also contain a lot of cholesterol. Scientists have debated for decades whether eggs are more beneficial or harmful to heart health. For instance, in 2018, a study featuring about 500,000 Chinese adults concluded that daily egg consumption (roughly one per day) results in lower heart disease and stroke risk. This study’s authors set out to get a better grasp on this topic by using a population-based research approach. This latest work explores how egg consumption influences cardiovascular health markers in the blood. “Few studies have looked at the role that plasma cholesterol metabolism plays in the association between egg consumption and the risk of cardiovascular diseases, so we wanted to help address this gap,” explains first study author Lang Pan, MSc, from Peking University in Beijing, China, in a media release. The team selected a large group of participants (4,778) for this project from the China Kadoorie Biobank. Of those individuals, 3,401 had cardiovascular disease while 1,377 did not. Researchers used a complex technique called targeted nuclear magnetic resonance to measure 225 specific metabolites across blood plasma samples collected from each person. Among those 225, a total of 24 had a connection to self-reported levels of egg consumption.

Read more at StudyFinds.org