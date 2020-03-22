Gateway Pundit:

Weinstein, 67, is currently in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York.

New York is currently the US epicenter of the Coronavirus pandemic with 15,000 confirmed cases and 114 deaths.

Weinstein is one of two inmates at the prison who tested positive for the Coronavirus, according to the Niagara Gazette.

Last month Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sex assault and rape, but cleared of top charges.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison by the judge which is likely a life sentence.

Read more at The Gateway Pundit