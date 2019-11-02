New York Post:

Admitted Russian agent Maria Butina learned one major lesson during her years in the United States: when in trouble, play the race card.

In her first post-prison American interview, the 30-year-old gun enthusiast and suspected spy blamed “racism against the Russians” for her legal woes.

“Let me take you back to 2016 … around the election time,” she told Lesley Stahl of CBS’s “60 Minutes.” “Do you remember at that time how American media treated Russia? Everything was toxic. Tell me that there is no racism here against the Russians.”