AMERICAN THINKER

The Washington Post is all-in on stoking the fire of public harassment of Trump supporters, denying them public accommodations. So much for civility and mutual respect. That’s the only conclusion to draw from this op-ed published by the largest newspaper in our nation’s capital, written by Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of the Red Hen Restaurant that kicked out Sarah Sanders and her family while dining there.

READ MORE AT THE AMERICAN THINKER