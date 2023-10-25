Just Blocks From the White House, Students Project Praise for Genocidal Slaughter of Jews in Israel by Hamas onto George Washington University Building Endowed by Jewish Family

The four students responsible for the pro terrorist light show are now being confronted by police.



They refuse to move and continue to argue with police.



Unbelievable. https://t.co/qKtyzdHHVI pic.twitter.com/hkbCI1bYu2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 25, 2023

On Tuesday night a group of students at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., located five blocks from the White House, projected messages praising the recent genocidal massacre of 1,400 Jews in Israel by Palestinians from Hamas-controlled Gaza onto the school’s Gelman Building, A Jewish student posted online that he was harassed and called a “dirty, disgusting, uneducated Jew” by the demonstrators. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) called out GWU over the “genocidal messages.”

Messages projected included, “Glory to Our Martyrs”, “Free Palestine From the River to the Sea”, “Divestment From Zionist Genocide Now”, “GW The Blood of Palestinians Is on Your Hand”, ” Your Tuition Is Funding Genocide in Gaza”, “5000 Palestinians Were Murdered by “Israel” in the Last Two Weeks”, and “President Granberg Is Complicit in Genocide in Gaza”.

GWU campus police were seen on video telling the demonstrators they would be getting a ticket for projecting onto the building and threatened to shut down the projector if the students did not do so themselves.

READ MORE