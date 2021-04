The Post Millennial:

Early Sunday morning, Antifa attacked the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, setting fire to the outside of the facility while officers were reportedly trapped inside.

Video from Twitter user @zerosum24 shows the outside of the boarded up facility in flames. All fires were reportedly put out with no injuries.

“Every city every town, burn the precinct to the ground,” crowds chanted outside.

Police respond with pepper balls

Automatic pepper ball bonanza at ICE. ๐ŸŒถ pic.twitter.com/4V0SphRlUw — CIA-Simulation Warlord ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿฆˆ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ (@zerosum24) April 11, 2021

