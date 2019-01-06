The Washington Times

A new poll reveals that very few Americans say that illegal immigration is not a problem.A wide-ranging Economist/YouGov survey gauged the level of concern Americans have on the issue to find that only 7 percent of the overall public say illegal immigration is “not a problem”; 2 percent of Republicans, 7 percent of independents and even 12 percent of Democrats agree with the statement. Amid non-stop news coverage of the President Trump’s battle to fund a border wall and the Central American caravan, the poll suggests that public worry is pronounced — almost two thirds says illegal immigration is a serious problem, with some predictable partisan divides. Here’s what the survey found:

• 40 percent of Americans overall say illegal immigration in the U.S. is a “very serious problem”; 73 percent of Republicans, 38 percent of independents and 15 percent of Democrats agree.

• 22 percent overall say illegal immigration is a “somewhat serious problem”; 19 percent of Republicans, 21 percent of independents and 26 percent of Democrats agree.

