DailyMail

Just 24% of Americans want Biden to play a ‘major role’ in the Ukraine conflict: Only 32% of Democrats and 22% of Republicans want US to wade further into Putin standoff as President ups sanctions, poll finds

There’s little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a new poll

Just 26 per cent say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to think the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict, 32 per cent to 22 per cent

There’s little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a new poll, even as President Joe Biden imposes new sanctions and threatens a stronger response that could provoke retaliation from Moscow. Biden has acknowledged a growing likelihood that war in Eastern Europe would affect Americans, though he has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine. Gas prices in the U.S. could rise in the short term. And Russian President Vladimir Putin has a range of tools he could use against the U.S., including cyberattacks hitting critical infrastructure and industries.

