FOX NEWS:

When “Empire” star Jussie Smollet revealed he was hospitalized as a result of what he claimed to be a vicious racial and homophobic attack by two men in late January, tributes from celebrities poured in. But as details of the alleged Chicago incident unfolded and police declared Smollett a “suspect” in his own criminal investigation, stars suddenly fell silent.

After Smollett was arrested Thursday morning for “filing a false police report,” all eyes were on his former celebrity supporters who initially demanded justice and used the actor’s photo to spread their message.

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson slammed celebrities and other well-known figures for making Smollett’s “phony attack” national news while other Chicago families struggle with gun violence every day in one of the nation’s most crime-ridden cities.

“Celebrities, news commentators and even presidential candidates weighed in on something that was choreographed by an actor,” Johnson argued, according to Deadline, though he later added he would continue to pray for the “troubled young man.”

As developments in the case continue, here’s a look at celebrity reactions.