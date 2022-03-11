NEW YORK POST:

The Jussie Smollett saga came to a dramatic end Thursday when a Chicago judge ordered him to spend five months behind bars for concocting a “disgraceful” scheme to fake a hate crime, prompting the actor to scream out in protest: “I’m innocent!”

“I could’ve said I was guilty a long time ago!” Smollett bellowed as he was led away in handcuffs and remanded into custody.

“I did not do this and I am not suicidal and if anything happens to me when I go there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that.”

Before handing down his sentence, Judge James Linn asked Smollett if he’d like to say anything but he declined, with his attorney Nenye Uche explaining he advised against it because of their plans to appeal the conviction.

READ MORE