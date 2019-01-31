THE GATEWAY PUNDIT:

The Jussie Smollett ‘assault’ story continues to disintegrate before our eyes.

And, once again, the American media took the bait and ran with the unsubstantiated and ludicrous allegations by a vocal Trump-hating leftist.

Actor Jussie Smollett arrived in Chicago on Monday night. He was out to get fast food at 2 a.m. when he was allegedly attacked by two Trump supporters in MAGA hats who recognized him in the freezing cold, beat him, poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck.

Smollett’s story keeps changing.

Now the manager says he overheard the assault.

Police have video of Jussie in a Subway around the time.



Jessie Smollett said he was assaulted and suffered a cracked rib but condo surveillance video shows Smollett walking past security to the elevator. Without telling them he had just been attacked by thugs who “beat the hell out of him” and “broke his ribs.”