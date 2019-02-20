NEW YORK POST:

Chicago police on Wednesday said they believe that “Empire” star Jussie Smollett made up claims that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack — and evidence against him was being presented to a grand jury.

“Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony),” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

“Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.”

Under Illinois law, Smollett, 36, could face up to three years in prison if charged and convicted of the crime.

The announcement followed a stream of recent reports that increasingly cast doubt on Smollett’s story, including that two Nigerian brothers told investigators Smollett paid them $3,500 to stage the Jan. 29 incident.

It also came about 30 minutes after the siblings, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, were escorted into the grand jury offices at Chicago’s the Leighton Criminal Court Building.