Appearing Wednesday on ABC’s Good Morning America, Jussie Smollett attorney Tina Glandian told anchor George Stephanopoulos that the Empire star is mulling a lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department over their handling of his alleged hate hoax case.On Tuesday, Cook County, Illinois prosecutors suddenly dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett after the Empire actor, who is alleged to have staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself, sacrificed his $10,000 bail. Smollett denies all wrongdoing and maintains he was attacked in downtown Chicago on January 29th.

