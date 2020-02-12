PAGESIX.COM

Jussie Smollett on Tuesday was once again indicted for allegedly staging a hate-crime attack against himself — nearly a year after charges in the case were abruptly dropped. Special prosecutor Dan Webb announced the six-count indictment for disorderly conduct, accusing the former “Empire” star of lying to the Chicago Police Department about the alleged January 2019 attack. Webb’s investigation revealed that Smollett “planned and participated in a staged crime attack,” and then “made numerous false statements … reporting a heinous hate crime that he, in fact, knew had not occurred,” Webb said in news release. The 37-year-old actor, who is black and gay, told cops that he was jumped by two men who shouted racist and homophobic slurs — as well as, “This is MAGA country!” — at him, in an attack that involved bleach and a noose.

