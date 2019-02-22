USA TODAY:

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett carefully plotted a hoax attack that was intended to make him look like the victim of a brutal anti-black, homophobic crime, prosecutors said Thursday.

He scouted out the exact location with the two brothers he paid to stage the attack, offered specific instructions on how he wanted to be beaten, and even gave them $100 to buy supplies used in the staged assault, prosecutors said.

The revelations came as Smollett made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon at a bond hearing following his early-morning arrest on a charge of disorderly conduct by filing a false police report.

Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. set Smollett’s bond at $100,000 and ordered him to surrender his passport. No plea was entered and the actor said little other than giving his name. Smollett posted bond late Thursday afternoon and walked out of the Cook County Jail without making comment to a phalanx of reporters.

Smollett told investigators he was beaten by two masked men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs, wrapped a rope around his neck in the fashion of a noose and poured bleach on him. He also told investigators that the men who attacked yelled, “This is MAGA country,” a reference to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan.

Assistant State’s Attorney Risa Lanier said Smollett plotted the attack with the brothers, describing one of the men, Amibola “Abel” Osundairo, 25, as a close friend of the actor’s.

Lanier said the three men met on Jan. 25 and planned the attack during a conversation in the actor’s car. The attack was originally planned for 10 p.m. CST on Jan. 28 but had to be pushed back a few hours because the actor’s flight from New York was delayed.

“Smollett also stated that he wanted the brothers to catch his attention by calling him an ‘Empire F—- Empire N—-,” Lanier said. “Smollett further detailed he wanted Abel to attack him, but not hurt him too badly and give him a chance to appear to fight back.”

Lanier said Smollett asked the other brother, Olabinjo Osundairo, to “place a rope around his neck, pour gasoline on him and yell, ‘This is MAGA country.’ ”