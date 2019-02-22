THE SUN:

JUSSIE Smollett told officers he has a drug problem as they arrested him for allegedly staging a “racist and homophobic” street attack to boost his career, according to US reports.

Cops later said the Empire star had bought ecstasy from one of the brothers said to have helped him in the elaborate hoax.

Today Fox confirmed Smollett had been axed from the last two episodes of hit drama Empire a day after he was freed on $100,000 bail.

He went straight from court to the TV set where he made a tearful apology to cast and crew – but they were said top be furious at him over the outrageous alleged stunt.

Police charged Smollett on Wednesday with staging the violent attack in Chicago and he handed himself in the next morning.

During his arrest he reportedly told officers he struggled with drug use and had never been treated, TMZ reports.

And police papers say text messages appear to show Smollett asking pal and Empire extra Abel Osundairo for “Molly” – a street name for ecstasy.