USA TODAY:

Jussie Smollett’s lawyer, the ever pugnacious Mark Geragos, had a message to the city of Chicago on Friday: Bring. It. On.

Firing back at Chicago’s vow to pursue the “Empire” star in court to force him to pay a fine of up to $390,000 for police overtime in the investigation of his now-dismissed hate-crime case, Geragos told the city to go jump in Lake Michigan.

In the process, he charged the city’s stance is “unconstitutional,” “malicious,” “false and defamatory,” harassment and a violation of “double jeopardy” bans. Geragos strongly hinted if the city sues Smollett, Smollett will respond in kind.

“Your letter constitutes part of a course of conduct intended to harass and irreparably injure Mr. Smollett,” Geragos declared in a missive sent to Edward Siskel, head of the city’s law department, which released a copy to the media on Friday.

“As explained below, your letter is both factually and legally flawed and Mr. Smollett will not be intimidated into paying the demanded sum.”

What’s more, Geragos wrote, if the city continues to pursue Smollett, his legal team promises to make things uncomfortable as possible for city officials, including outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, plus the two brothers who attacked Smollett (they claim because he paid them to stage a hoax attack), and their lawyers.