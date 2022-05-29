BREITBART:

Disgraced former Empire star and hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett is looking to relaunch his tattered Hollywood career with a directorial debut on the BET network.

According to Variety, Smollett is trading in his court witness chair for a director’s chair as BET+ has picked up B-Boy Blues, the first film he has directed.

The film is set to debut on the streaming service on June 9 as Pride Month kicks off.

B-Boy Blues is an adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s novel of the same name and stars Timothy Richardson, Thomas Mackey, Ledisi, Brandee Eans, Heather B, and Marquise Vilson. Smollett also wrote the script with Hardy’s assistance.

