Jurors have found Harvey Weinstein guilty of three out of seven counts he was facing in a Los Angeles sex-assault and rape case. Weinstein was found guilty on counts of forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by foreign object and forcible rape. Jurors reached a not-guilty verdict on one count of sexual battery by restraint and were deadlocked on three additional counts. The jury is expected to return to the courtroom Tuesday to hear arguments on special findings in the case. The 70-year-old former movie mogul was on trial for two rape counts and five sexual assault counts. The charges involve accusations from four women spanning from 2005 to 2013. The jury heard from 49 witnesses in more than four weeks of testimony. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York and could have been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in California if he had been convicted on all counts.

