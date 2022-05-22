THE LOS ANGELES TIMES:

A jury on Friday found Hollywood architect and film academy member Jeffrey Cooper guilty of threecounts of child molestation.

The two-week criminal trial began May 9 at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys, four years after Cooper was arrested and a grand jury indicted him on eight counts involving two children. Cooper, a resident of Calabasas, pleaded not guilty.

The jury convicted him on three felony charges of a lewd act on a child involving one of his accusers.

Jurors, however, were unable to render a verdict on five counts against Cooper involving the other accuser. Judge Alan Schneider declared a mistrial on those charges.

Sentencing was set for June 1. Cooper could face up to 12 years in prison.

