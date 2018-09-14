NEW YORK POST:

A drug-addicted Missouri mom was busted this week for swiping pain medication from her terminally ill daughter — and taking it herself, cops said.

Carol Ballweg, 46, was the primary caregiver for her 20-year-old daughter, only identified as “CM,” and was required to provide her with fentanyl and oxycodone for pain, Troy, Mo., cops said in a statement.

Staff at Troy Family Practice called local police Monday to report “concerns of neglect and drug abuse related to a patient,” cops said.

They had previously made several “hotline” calls about the young woman’s care — expressing concerns that Ballweg repeatedly asked for the medications to be filled earlier than required, police said. CM’s home health provider also raised the alarm.

So doctors decided to screen CM’s urine and found no traces of her prescribed drugs — prompting them to no longer fill her prescriptions, cops said.

Meanwhile, as her mom popped her pills, police said her helpless daughter developed bed sores, which can be life-threatening.

Cops executed a search warrant at Ballweg’s home on Tuesday — when she fessed up to having an opioid addiction and taking the meds herself.

She was charged with four counts of stealing a controlled substance and two counts of abusing a disabled or vulnerable person, according to police.