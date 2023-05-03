Food in grocery stores marketed to children is more than 60 percent higher in sugar and less nutritious than snacks aimed at adults, a study has warned.

Researchers from the University of Toronto, Canada, found that snacks with child-friendly packaging like cartoon characters and multicolors contain on average 63 percent more sugar, the equivalent of one and a half teaspoons.

They are also lower in protein, fiber, calcium and iron — nutrients that are important for health and development.

‘Heavily processed foods high in salt, sugar, and fat are relentlessly marketed to kids in the US,’ Dr Natasha Agbai, a pediatrician based in San Francisco, told Medical News Today.

More than one in five US children and teens are obese. They are more likely to remain overweight for the rest of their lives putting them at risk for a multitude of health issues.

READ MORE