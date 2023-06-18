One person is dead after at least 20 people were shot outside a suburban Illinois shopping center overnight when hundreds gathered for a Juneteenth celebration.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Route 83 near Honeysuckle Lane in Willowbrook, Illinois, Battalion Chief Joe Ostrander with the Tri-State Fire Protection District told WLS.

Witnesses said the massive crowd of more than 300 people had gathered for a Juneteenth celebration that turned violent.

In an update later on Sunday morning, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said at least 20 people had been shot, one fatally. At least one person is in critical condition, while the others suffered ‘graze wounds.’

