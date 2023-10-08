June Palestinian Report: US Arms Left by Joe Biden in Afghanistan Reach Gaza

In June the Palestinian SAMA News Agency openly reported that US weapons left by Joe Biden and Mark Milley when the Biden regime surrendered to the Taliban have now found their way to Gaza.

This was three months before the historic Hamas attack on Israel this weekend.

Over 250 Israelis and foreigners are dead, over a thousand were injured, and dozens of Israelis were captured and sent back to Gaza.

In 2021, Joe Biden armed the Taliban with $80 Billion in US weapons and supplies when he surrendered to the Taliban and fled Afghanistan in 2021.

