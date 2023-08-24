Jumper at Mandarin Oriental Hotel ID’d as 17-year-old aspiring fashion designer from NJ: family

The jumper who plunged to his death from the top of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel was identified as a 17-year-old aspiring fashion designer who had just gone through a breakup with his girlfriend, police sources and family told The Post Wednesday. New Jersey teen Noah Legaspi took a taxi from his ex-girlfriend’s house to the ritzy Columbus Circle hotel and then FaceTimed the girl before he dropped 750 feet and was pronounced dead at the scene, older brother Luis Legaspi said in an interview.

“They broke it off and he just was never good at handling his emotions so post-breakup I guess he just wasn’t able to control his thoughts and feelings,” the 28-year-old sibling told The Post. “She received an eerie FaceTime call from him from the top of the hotel looking over and they had a FaceTime call and he said ‘Look at this pretty view’ and ‘I love you,’” Luis Legaspi later added. The girl, whom Noah began dating last spring, was “startled” and quickly called Legaspi’s mother.

READ MORE