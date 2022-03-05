NEW YORK POST:

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams made at least eight appearances on Russian state television while a city councilman, where he denounced President Trump as a “Nazi” and falsely stated Russia and the CIA had influenced the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

On Thursday, Russia abruptly shut down the network and laid off most of its staff after it was dropped by DirecTV and Roku, dealing a crushing financial blow to the network.

In a January 2017 appearance on RT America, Williams promised he would be involved in “civil disobedience … from day one” to protest Trump’s election.

